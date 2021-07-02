Instructors see surge in swim lessons in ENC

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On the count of three, Haley, 5, took a splash at the community pool in Greenville on Thursday, eager for one thing.

“Haley right now loves the part where she floats on her back,” her father, Jules Norwood, said with a laugh.

It’s been a while since she returned to lessons in-person due to the pandemic. But Norwood said he’s relieved to see her swimming again, knowing each lesson is for her safety in the water.

Drowning is a leading cause of death for children and ages one to four are at a higher risk, according to the CDC.

“It’s nerve-wracking as a parent to kind of watch them and find that balance between letting them be independent and making sure that they’re staying safe,” Norwood said. “Again, that swimming ability is a key component in that.”

Johnta Teele, of Greenville, brought two of his kids to swimming lesson, a daughter and son ages 8 and 6. This is their second time doing this, according to Teele. They took swimming lessons in Wilson before Greenville.

“I call them my little guppies,” Teele said. “They won’t do nothing but swim, but we told them in order for them to get into the pool and actually go and have the fun times like that, they have to learn how to swim on their own.”

Teele said his son can float by himself and his daughter knows how to tread water.

With a two-year-old at home, Teele said it helps to have the older siblings know how to swim so that they can keep track of everyone.

“The earlier you start, the more they’re not afraid of the water, the more they’re comfortable with themselves, confident in themselves,” Teele said.

Meanwhile, Aquaventure in Winterville said they’re seeing a “high surge,” in swim lessons; more than what they saw in 2019 before the pandemic.

Director Mike Godwin said in a press release the surge is a “great reminder that swimming, especially here in Eastern North Carolina, is such an important skill to know.”

“We want to see the numbers high, not just because we’re a business but also because it’s all about swim safety,” Godwin said. “So the more kids that come in, the more kids that get trained. Hopefully it’s not kids that we’re reading about later on.”

Godwin said nobody is “drown-proof,” so they encourage proper supervision wherever anyone goes, especially if it’s an open body of water where there’s rip currents and you can’t see the bottom.

“A lot of times it’s just they don’t have the proper training,” Godwin said. “You know they don’t know the things to look for, whether it’s the depth of the water, or the clarity.”

Greenville Recreation Supervisor of Aquatics Shannon Longo described the different types of students in swim classes, starting with what Longo calls “the Daredevils.”

“They just go for it,” Longo said. “They’re just gonna go jump in, and they’re gonna go. So when we are watching kids around the pool, you always want to try to encourage them to ask you before they just go for it. “Can I go swimming? Is it time?” Then the ones that are more fearful, it’s more just trying to get them comfortable because being so nervous works against them versus if they were comfortable.”

So to be comfortable in Eastern North Carolina, where there’s different types of waterways, Leslie Amyetde of Ayden made sure her kids knew how to swim.

Amyetde said her son was scared at first, but once he got used to it, he enjoyed it.

“To see him love the water as much as I do just really filled my heart,” Amyetde said looking at her son. “Learn how to swim, it’s fun. Right? Enjoy the water.”

