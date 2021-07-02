Greenville Protestors speak out against Senator Thom Tillis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis spoke out on Friday against the Democratic led ‘For the People Act’ which is a response by democrats that aims to create a federal voting system, this act comes after dozens of bills were introduced in several states that they say restricts voting access.

Tillis said in a statement, “This might be the worst bill I have seen come before this body. My friends on the other side of the aisle like to claim this legislation is essential for protecting democracy but in the face of text that could be patently unconstitutional and taking away the rights of states to administer their elections. I find it hard to believe that it’s anything more than a motivated attempt to federalize our nation’s election system.”

Rallies against Tillis’ position were held across the state on Friday including in Greenville, where several people gathered outside of his officer on Arlington Blvd. A group calling themselves ‘Deadline for Democracy’ are demanding that Tillis vote in favor of the ‘For the People Act’ to preserve fair voting for all.

Protestor Emily Keel said, ”Public education. I think people need to be made aware of the situation we are in. We have to be on top of this and make other people aware, get in the streets and make some noise.”

Several other protests were held at Tillis’ other offices around the state as well.

