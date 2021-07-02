First part of Emerald Loop project complete; work continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first artwork of the new Emerald Loop Project in Uptown Greenville is finished at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle.

Project organizers say the emerald star at the intersection was completed on Monday ahead of schedule. You can view photos of the process here.

The Emerald Loop is an Urban Arts Trail through the Uptown area and adjacent neighborhoods that will feature dozens of public murals, sculptures and features of African American Cultural Trail. The area has been home to numerous sculptures and murals for years.

Holly Garriott with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge says adding new works in the future can help bring more business to the Uptown area.

The full project is expected to be completed over the course of five years. The timeline is as follows:

Year one: Gateway Street Paving Treatment (Evans St. & Reade Circle Intersection), RFQ for Lighting Standards and Specs for the Emerald Loop

Year two: Lighting of Municipal and Stakeholder Buildings, Gateway Street Paving Treatment (5th & Pitt, Evans & 5th., and E. 5th & Reade and Culvert Connector Crosswalk), 10th Street Underpass Murals, Potential Relocation of a Venue for Black Creatives & African American Trail, Planning for Emerald Loop Trolley, Planning for Trolley Signs and Shelters

Year three & four: Emerald Loop Trolley, Signs, and Shelters, Gateway Light Poles and Underpass Lighting, Planning for Five Points Plaza

Year five: Five Points Plaza with integrated iconic sculpture and other art elements

There will also be an Emerald Loop trolley that people can ride on to see and enjoy all of the artwork.

The Emerald Loop project will include a trolley. (The Pitt County Arts Council)

The Pitt County Arts Council and the City of Greenville are applying for the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant for $75,000, and have already received $30,000 from the North Carolina Arts Council.

