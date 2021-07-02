Eyes on the road: Law enforcement, drivers brace for busy Fourth of July travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC student Abdel Yusuf filled up his gas tank on Friday for the weekend, no doubt in his mind that roads will be busy.

“There was a lot of traffic on the way from Chapel Hill to here, actually,” Yusuf said. “I spent an hour longer than I should’ve just to get here.”

But it was worth it for a late afternoon lunch and to be closer to his Fourth of July weekend destination.

“I came here for [Yaba Mediterranean Grill] and hopefully I might go to Myrtle Beach this weekend.”

From North Carolina to Virginia, Brianna Fernandes prepared for a head start.

“That’s why we’re traveling, tonight, that way we’re beating all the traffic for the Fourth of July,” Fernandes said. “I already know that Monday, everybody’s going to be traveling back so I’m glad I have the day off so I can travel at my own leisure.”

AAA said an expected 43.6 million Americans (1.2 million North Carolinians and 635,800 South Carolinians) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

Gas prices are the most expensive since 2014, AAA said.

As more people hit the road for the holiday, so will law enforcement.

Sgt. Marcus Bethea said this year will be different compared to last year when traffic conditions were lighter due to more COVID-19 precautions.

“Our troopers are gonna be out in full-force,” Bethea said. “Patrolling the roadways, answering calls for service, looking for people that are exceeding the speed limit, looking for folks that are unrestrained, not wearing seatbelts ... on the lookout for aggressive driving, definitely looking for impaired drivers.”

During last year’s July Fourth weekend, the SHP said they responded to a total of 968 collisions with 260 of these crashes involving personal injury, 14 resulted in a death and 104 involved alcohol use.

Bethea explained how they’ll operate sobriety checkpoints across the state.

“This can take the form of saturation patrols in certain areas, and you’ll see different levels of this throughout different regions of the state,” Bethea said. “We’re definitely wanting to make sure that the public knows we’re out here, we’re definitely doing our job in making sure our folks can drive safely and get to where they want to be for this holiday weekend without any issue.”

The NCDOT said drivers caught impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay fines.

Drivers are encouraged to leave early, stay alert, be patient and don’t drive drowsy or distracted.

A busier travel period is still amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s okay to celebrate the Fourth with precautions.

“You can still celebrate if you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection,” Fauci said. “If you are not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting vaccinated.”

