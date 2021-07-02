Advertisement

Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 season

Elsa is expected to track into the Caribbean Sea over the holiday weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our 5th named storm of the season, Elsa is now moving over the Windward Islands as a Category 1 Hurricane. Wind speeds increases rapidly early this morning, going from 50 mph at 2 a.m. to 75 mph at 8:30 a.m. Elsa continues to race westward with a forward movement speed of 29 mph. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into Caribbean Sea this weekend while maintaining hurricane strength. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one as the current track turns towards Florida early next week. It could bring some rain and wind to our area late next week. July 9th is the average date of the first named storm.

As of 11am, Hurricane Elsa has winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 29 mph. It is located near St Vincent and St. Lucia in the Windward Islands.

Hurricane Elsa Friday
Hurricane Elsa Friday(WITN)

With 5 named storms already in the books, we are currently outpacing last years record setting season. In 2020, we had 30 named storms, the most ever recorded in one season.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

