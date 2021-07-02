ECU professor resigns after controversial social media post

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ECU professor at the center of a social media post that drew outrage has resigned from his position.

School of Social Work Professor Monte Miller no longer works at the university as of July 1. His resignation comes several weeks after Miller made a post about Juneteenth that offended people on social media, including co-workers and students in the department.

The picture below is a screen grab of the Facebook post. The offensive language has been blurred out.

An ECU professor made a post on Juneteenth, gaining lots of attention on social media. (WITN)

WITN has reached out to Miller for comment regarding his resignation.

