DO YOU KNOW ME? Surf City police looking to ID gas station larceny suspect

Surf City police are looking for a person involved in a larceny at the Topsail Exxon.
Surf City police are looking for a person involved in a larceny at the Topsail Exxon.(Surf City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in a larceny at a gas station.

Surf City police say it happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Topsail Exxon on Highway 17 on June 19. No other details were provided.

If you recognize this man or have any information on the case, call Surf City police at (910) 328-7711. You can also send an anonymous tip using the keyword “surfcity” and text to CRIMES (274637).

