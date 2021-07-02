Advertisement

Craven County Sheriff’s Office reveals success of “Operation Unmasked”

Several agencies investigate criminals responsible for distributing and selling drugs
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County revealed the success of its “Operation Unmasked” Thursday.

The program is a partnership between several agencies including the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern police department and the State Bureau of Investigation, to investigate criminals who are responsible for distributing and selling drugs in the area.

Officials say “Operation Unmasked” led to the arrests of 22 people in the past four months.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes spoke at the press conference today about the success. ”Like I said many times they need to wonder if they are next. We will eventually get them. For the ones who think it is ok to come in this county and into New Bern and sell this poison to our children and families, they are sadly mistaken and we will get them. So they need to wonder every night when they lay their head down will we be coming to their door and taken them out.”

The operation also got more than 40,000 dosage units of heroin, 570 dosage units of crack cocaine, 300 units of cocaine and 360 dosage units of meth off the streets.

11 firearms, 1 stolen vehicle and $8,200 dollars were also recovered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
UPDATE: Escaped Raleigh cobra captured by animal control
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Entire City of Washington power outage tonight at midnight
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Friday
Star’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday
Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Concert on the Common series continues.
Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Crissie Woolard charged with prescription fraud
Prescription fraud charges land a Raleigh woman behind bars