Craven County Sheriff’s Office reveals success of “Operation Unmasked”

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County revealed the success of its “Operation Unmasked” Thursday.

The program is a partnership between several agencies including the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern police department and the State Bureau of Investigation, to investigate criminals who are responsible for distributing and selling drugs in the area.

Officials say “Operation Unmasked” led to the arrests of 22 people in the past four months.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes spoke at the press conference today about the success. ”Like I said many times they need to wonder if they are next. We will eventually get them. For the ones who think it is ok to come in this county and into New Bern and sell this poison to our children and families, they are sadly mistaken and we will get them. So they need to wonder every night when they lay their head down will we be coming to their door and taken them out.”

The operation also got more than 40,000 dosage units of heroin, 570 dosage units of crack cocaine, 300 units of cocaine and 360 dosage units of meth off the streets.

11 firearms, 1 stolen vehicle and $8,200 dollars were also recovered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.