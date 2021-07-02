Advertisement

County officials urge preparation ahead of season’s first hurricane

Hurricane Elsa 2pm Friday
Hurricane Elsa 2pm Friday(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center has named Hurricane Elsa the first hurricane and 5th named storm this season.

We’ve already broken a record for the earliest fifth named storm, and WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams said it’s likely we could also break the record for the number of named systems.

“To have 30 last year and already be on track to break that is pretty phenomenal,” he explained.

The hurricane could bring rain and potential flooding late next week, and county officials warn people to ask themselves questions that will prepare them in case the system does impact Eastern North Carolina.

“Do I have my hurricane kit prepared? Do I have family members that are coming and joining? What about animals outside, are they safe?” said Chris Newkirk of Beaufort County’s Emergency Management.

“Do you have elderly individuals in your neighborhood that might not be able to go get supplies [or] take care of themselves?” added Stanley Kite, the Director of Emergency Services in Craven County.

Kite also added that you should consider letting your family or friends know your plan, “Do you have relatives outside of the area that you can contact and let them know what your plan is?”

They shared additional advice for the hurricane season as well:

  • Do not drive through water.
  • Pack a hurricane kit that includes essentials like food, water and medication.
  • Ensure your insurance is updated and have the right documents on hand.
  • Have a radio on hand in case of a power outage.
  • Keep yourself informed to know whether to stay or leave.

