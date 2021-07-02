Cooper signs Executive Order surrounding student-athlete compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office says he has signed an Executive Order establishing rules for how student-athletes can earn compensation or get representation, for use of their name, image and likeness while enrolled at a university.

Cooper says the rules will set a standard for individual institutions to use as they formalize their own policies and procedures.

The governor says he will work with the legislature on potential legislation to supplement the Executive order.

“This order ensures that North Carolina has rules in place to let collegiate student-athletes earn compensation from their name, image and likeness. Treating these athletes fairly and uniformly will help our state remain a competitive and desirable place to get educated and compete,” said Governor Cooper in a press release.

The NCAA’s new rules allowing student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness began on July 1st.

The new rules came after in June the U.S. Supreme Court sided with former student-athletes saying the NCAA violated antitrust laws in denying student-athletes certain benefits.

