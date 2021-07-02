Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day today as downpours move east

After drenching inland areas, heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move over coastal areas this afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: A cold front moving through today is producing downpours and thunderstorms. Normally, we wouldn’t bat an eye at an inch of rain, but after the wettest June on record, another round of heavy rain could lead to flooding. Areas that suffer from poor drainage or are still extremely saturated are at a higher risk of flooding today, which is why today is a First Alert Weather Day. Highs reached the upper 70s and low 80s early today and have dropped during the rains. As the front passes, winds shift from the southwest to northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Higher gusts are happening at the onset of the downpours.

High pressure will trail today’s front, giving our area sunny and comfortable weather for the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with dew points down in the low to mid 60s. The sunshine will hold through the start of next week.

Tropical Update: Our 5th named storm of the season, Elsa became a hurricane this morning. The storm is moving quickly to the west-northwest at 29 mph as is enters the Eastern Caribbean Sea. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into Florida early next week before northward toward our area. If Elsa does head our way, ENC will feel impacts Thursday of next week.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms moving through from west to east. Rain chance: 100%. Highs around 80, but dropping into the 70s during the rain. Wind: SW 15-20 early then NW 10-15 later in the day.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Lower humidity and gorgeous. Wind: NW 5-10.

Independence Day

Comfortable 60s in the morning with a high of 85. Plenty of sunshine. Wind: W 5.

