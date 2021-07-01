Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa forms

Elsa is expected to track into the Caribbean Sea over the holiday weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Our 5th named storm of the season, Elsa has formed about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands. Elsa is a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving quickly to the west at 24 mph. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into Caribbean Sea this weekend while maintaining Tropical Storm strength. We’ll being keeping an eye on this one as the current track turns towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

With 5 named storms already in the books, we are currently outpacing last years record setting season. In 2020, we had 30 named storms, the most ever recorded in one season.

Elsa is the 5th named storm of the young hurricane season
