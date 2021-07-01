POLICE: 21-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a 21-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Monroe Street just after 10 p.m. Officers say the victim was shot on his left side near his midsection. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, call the police department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

