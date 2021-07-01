Officials worry Cosby release could discourage sexual assault survivors from reporting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bill Cosby is free after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday.

Cosby, who was accused multiple times of sexual assault and charged with the assault of Andrea Constand in this case, but denies the accusations, can now return home.

However, a sex educator suggests this could discourage other victims of rape and sexual assault from coming forward.

“They are showing that the victims really don’t matter,” said Alicia Andrews, who educates communities about sex and sexuality.

She worries the outcome of Cosby’s case will hold survivors back from seeking justice themselves. She finds this concerning considering the already low rate of sexual assaults reported.

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, reports only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police.

However, Andrews encourages survivors to continue to be strong and be heard.

“Do not let society silence you. Don’t let your community silence you,” said Andrews.

