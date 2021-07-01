NTSB preliminary report in on fiery plane crash that killed Pitt County couple

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A preliminary report says a fiery plane crash that killed a Pitt County couple says the aircraft landed and then again became airborne before it crashed into nearby woods.

Alan and Susan Stancill were returning from Oak Island on May 22nd, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report says the single-engine plane attempted to land at the South Oaks Aerodrome on County Home Road around 6:20 p.m.

Video obtained from a nearby home showed the plane on runway 25 for about 340 feet before it again became airborne, entered a shallow climb which appeared to decrease in a southerly direction. The NTSB said the plane banked left and then began descending before the camera lost view of the plane.

A witness, who is also a pilot, told the NTSB that he saw out of his window the plane banking left and trying to climb. The man then heard a snapping sound like a breaking tree limb, followed by ground impact. He said the fire kept him from helping the two people on board.

The preliminary report doesn’t say why the plane again became airborne or what may have caused the crash. That is expected to be released when the federal agency issues its final report on the deadly crash.

It was the second fatal crash at the private airport in ten years. In 2011, a Southwest Airlines pilot died when his small private plane crashed during a landing as well.

