Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build along the east coast through Thursday, pumping in plenty of heat and humidity. NC will get as hot as the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will stay under 20% through Thursday. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night with isolated strong to severe storms possible. Many areas will receive 1-2″ of rain. The holiday weekend will bring drier weather with a reduction in humidity and below average temperatures. Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the deep Atlantic by Thursday. If Elsa impacts ENC, it won’t be until late next week so no worries here for the holiday weekend.

Tropical Update: Our 5th named storm of the season, Elsa has formed about 500 miles east of the Antilles. Elsa is a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving quickly to the west at 24 mph. the current track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend into early next week.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 90°. Inland areas will reach the low 90s. Heat index as high as 101. Rain chance: 20% or less. Wind: SW 12 G 25 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west as early as 6am. Scattered storms throughout the day. Rain chance: 100%. Highs around 80, but dropping into the 70s during the rain. Wind: SW 15-20 early then NW 10-15 later in the day.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Wind: NW 5-10.

Independence Day

60s in the morning with a high in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny. Wind: W 5.

First Alert Weather Day Friday (WITN)

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here