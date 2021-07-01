Advertisement

Havelock man faces at least 15 years in federal prison

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man faces at least 15 years in federal prison after a conviction Wednesday in federal court.

A jury found Daryl Godette guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, four counts of distributing heroin and aiding and abetting, and one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

The 36-year-old man was found guilty of distributing over a kilo of heroin in the Havelock area from 2018 to 2019.

Federal prosecutors say Godette distributed the heroin on at least four occasions and say he kept a separate home for storing bulk amounts of the drug and prepared it for sale. A search of that home found over 1.2 kilos of heroin and extensive drug distribution paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time, Godette was on federal supervised release.

He will be sentenced in September.

