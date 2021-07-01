FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks, festivals happening across the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Celebrations are back on for this Fourth of July after the pandemic cancelled many plans last year.

Towns and cities across the east are planning fun events and fireworks shows for the whole family to enjoy. Here’s a list of some events happening across the east this weekend:

ATLANTIC BEACH

The town of Atlantic Beach is putting on an event from 7- 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The event will feature live music by Robert McDuffy from 7-9 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks are set off from the beachfront and can be seen all throughout town.

BELHAVEN

The 79th annual 4th of July Celebration will take place on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday with vendors, carnival rides, games and live music until 11 p.m. On Saturday, vendors and carnival rides will return at 9 a.m., followed by a parade on Main Street at 11 a.m., live music throughout the day and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. For a full list of the schedule, click here.

FARMVILLE

The town of Farmville is hosting an Independence Day Celebration from 6 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. at the Walter B. Jones Town Common on Saturday, July 3.

The event will feature live music, food and fireworks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. For more information, call (252) 753-6722.

GREENVILLE

The city’s Independence Day Celebration will take place in the Town Common from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The event will feature live music, including Sensory Expressions and the Chuck Phillips Band. More than a dozen food vendors will be on First Street from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and a beer garden will be open at the Town Common from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

HAVELOCK

The Havelock Freedom Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the Parks and Recreation Department.

The event will feature field day activities and games, like a hula hoop contest, human ring toss, three legged race, water balloon contest and more. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Ban will perform. A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE

Onslow County will host the 37th annual Freedom Festival on Sunday, July 4 at Onslow Pines Park in Jacksonville beginning at 5 p.m.

The festival will include performances from the Jake Bartley Band at 5 p.m., the North Tower Band at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

MOREHEAD CITY

Morehead City’s fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 9-10 p.m.

The fireworks will go off from across the water on Sugarloaf Island.

NEW BERN

The City of New Bern is hosting a Fourth of July Celebration on Sunday, July 4 at Lawson Creek Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, games and end with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Visitors are welcome to bring coolers, lawn chairs, blankets and tailgate items, however, alcohol, glass, fireworks and pets are not allowed. Organizers say Union Point Park will also be open as a fireworks viewing location.

SWANSBORO

The town of Swansboro is hosting Fourth of July events on Friday, July 2 and Sunday, July 4.

A fireworks show will be held on Friday at 9 p.m. On Sunday, there will be live music performances by the TAMS from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. at the Harry C. Pugliese “Pug” Pavilion. There will be food vendors, but guests are encouraged to visit the downtown restaurants.

Street closures will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 3p .m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

We will update this list as we learn of more events.

