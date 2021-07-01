Deputies investigating after teenager shot in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating after a teenager is shot over the weekend in Pitt County.

An incident report shows that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at 2200 Frog Level Road near Bell Arthur Road.

Randall Streeter, 18, of Greenville, is listed as the victim.

His condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office told us it cannot release more details on the case right now because they don’t want to jeopardize the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.