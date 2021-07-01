Craven County deputies investigating double shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating after two men are shot Thursday morning.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened between 4:30 and 5:00 at a mobile home on Golden Road.

Investigators say that the homeowner and an intruder shot each other.

Officials say that the pair have had ongoing issues between them.

The two were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where their condition is unknown.

Deputies are continuing to interview witnesses and the case is still under investigation.

