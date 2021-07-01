Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
UPDATE: Escaped Raleigh cobra captured by animal control
Entire City of Washington power outage tonight at midnight
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside collapse site were halted due to safety concerns....
Stability issues halt search and rescue at condo collapse site
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions