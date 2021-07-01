Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

