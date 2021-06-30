Advertisement

Visitation held today for Washington County elementary school principal

Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away over the weekend.(Washington County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A visitation will be held Wednesday for a Washington County elementary school principal.

Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away at the age of 57. A cause of death has not been shared.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. at Creswell Elementary School in the Multipurpose room.

Maloney’s family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Washington County Schools says they will also host a St. Jude’s fundraiser in the fall in honor of Maloney and do a balloon release for staff and students at Creswell Elementary School who are unable to attend the visitation.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Linda Carr says,

Summer school will be dismissed at noon ahead of the visitation.

