U.S. Coast Guard reports increase in boating fatalities across the country

(WTVG)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that there were 767 boating fatalities in the U.S. in 2020 as part of its 2020 Boating Safety Statistics Report, which is a 25.1% increase from 2019.

The report also shows that the number of accidents jumped from 4,168 to 5,265 from 2019 to 2020, and victims with non-fatal injuries rose from 2,559 to 3,191.

The Coast Guard says that there is evidence of increased boating activity during the pandemic, which increased the risk of deaths, injuries and accidents.

In a release, the chief of the Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety at Coast Guard Headquarters, Capt. Scott Johnson, talked about the importance of taking safety precautions when out on the water.

According to the report, where the cause of death was known, 75% of boating death victims drowned, and 86% of the drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket. The report also said that alcohol played a role in over 100 boating deaths in 2020.

