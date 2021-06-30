Advertisement

UNCW professor resigns from nonprofit board after Facebook post

UNCW
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A University of North Carolina-Wilmington professor who posted a Facebook status that said “Blow up Republicans” has resigned from the board of a nonprofit he founded.

Wilmington StarNews reports that Dr. Dan Johnson left Accessible Coastal Carolina Events, Sports and Services of Wilmington on Monday.

Associate Professor Dr. Dan Johnson, School of Health and Applied Human Services. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW(UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA WILMINGTON | PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

Johnson is an associate professor of recreation therapy. His university biography says he was a liaison between the university and the nonprofit.

The university said the since-deleted post from May was “free speech protected by the First Amendment” after it was written about on a conservative website last week.

A post that has since been deleted by UNCW professor Dan Johnson.
A post that has since been deleted by UNCW professor Dan Johnson.(CampusReform.Org)

Woody White, who serves on the university’s board of trustees, has asked the chancellor to investigate.

