UNCW professor resigns from nonprofit board after Facebook post

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A University of North Carolina-Wilmington professor who posted a Facebook status that said “Blow up Republicans” has resigned from the board of a nonprofit he founded.

Wilmington StarNews reports that Dr. Dan Johnson left Accessible Coastal Carolina Events, Sports and Services of Wilmington on Monday.

Johnson is an associate professor of recreation therapy. His university biography says he was a liaison between the university and the nonprofit.

The university said the since-deleted post from May was “free speech protected by the First Amendment” after it was written about on a conservative website last week.

Woody White, who serves on the university’s board of trustees, has asked the chancellor to investigate.

