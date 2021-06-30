Two Duplin County firefighters to be honored by state fire marshal

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Duplin County firefighters will be honored Wednesday for their life-saving actions.

Warsaw firefighter Blake Phillips and Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy will be honored by Insurance Commissioner & state Fire Marshal Mike Causey with the SAVE awards.

Earlier this year, Firefighter Phillips and Chief Kennedy responded to a house fire in Kenansville. They were the first to enter the home and quickly found a man who was unable to walk screaming for help. They successfully rescued the man from the home and saved his life.

During the visit, Causey will also award more than $325,000 in fire and rescue grants to 18 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in need, including Warsaw, Kenansville, Faison, Calypso, Albertson, Oak Wolfe, Magnolia, Rose Hill, Sarecta, Pleasant Grove, Chinquapin, Greenevers, Beulaville, Teachey, Fountaintown, Lyman, Pin Hook and Turkey.

Causey will also visit an insurance agency and discuss efforts to introduce private flood insurance to North Carolina.

For a full schedule of his visit, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.