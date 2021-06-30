Advertisement

Tenants still protected as eviction moratorium nears end

eviction moratorium
eviction moratorium(Live 5 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Many North Carolinians facing the threat of eviction can still remain in their homes through July 31.

This comes despite state leaders voting on Tuesday to let a statewide eviction moratorium directive lapse at the end of June.

Eligible renters can fill out a form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and give it to their landlord if they face eviction because they are unable to pay their rent.

The expiration of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s moratorium is unlikely to cause mass eviction but could lead to some people being kicked out of their homes prematurely.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified

Latest News

Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away over the weekend.
Visitation held today for Washington County elementary school principal
Puffin and MooMoo are both boys and about 3 months old.
Pet of the Week: Puffin and MooMoo
Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Andre Whigham.
U.S. Marshals searching for person of interest in NY murder with ties to Lumberton
UNCW
UNCW professor resigns from nonprofit board after Facebook post