Tenants still protected as eviction moratorium nears end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Many North Carolinians facing the threat of eviction can still remain in their homes through July 31.

This comes despite state leaders voting on Tuesday to let a statewide eviction moratorium directive lapse at the end of June.

Eligible renters can fill out a form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and give it to their landlord if they face eviction because they are unable to pay their rent.

The expiration of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s moratorium is unlikely to cause mass eviction but could lead to some people being kicked out of their homes prematurely.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.