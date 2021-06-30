Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot through Thursday; First Alert Weather Day Friday

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build along the east coast through Thursday, pumping in plenty of heat and humidity. NC will have highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and possibly Friday as well, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will stay under 20% through Thursday. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night with isolated strong to severe storms possible. Most areas will receive 1-2″ of rain. The holiday weekend looks to see drier weather with a reduction in humidity and below average temperatures.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot. High 91°. Heat index: 98°. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 90°. Heat index: Upper 90s. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain chance: 90%. Highs mid to upper 80s. Winds SW 10-20 and gusty.

