School celebrates last day of summer school in a special way

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Kids at Arapahoe Charter School had the chance to sling a water balloon at a teacher Wednesday, after five weeks of summer school. “Our students never miss an opportunity to throw something at me whether it’s a pie, water balloon or whatever,” said Arapahoe Upper School Director, Cody Edwards.

The celebration was well deserved after a not so easy school year, filled with a mix of virtual and in-person learning. “I saw a lot of different things; I saw a lot of students who absolutely thrived under the regime that we were on and I also saw kids who were “A” students who were awesome who then would just completely drop off the face of the planet,” said Arapahoe Science Teacher, Ray Marks.

Arapahoe Charter School offered a five week summer academy, which ended Wednesday with a presentation of a final project. “We really wanted to find ways to just excite our students engage them in a different way just to get them back motivated to learn and taking responsibility for their education because that’s really a lot of what we’ve lost,” said Edwards.

The school’s Physical Science and Math 1 high school students learned basic engineering skills by creating a trebuchet or catapult, it is apart of a project based learning model which Marks finds very effective. “Because I’m going with that, I’ve found that the students were much more engaged, actually they were much more engaged this summer than they were during the school year.”

Students and teachers now have a little over a month to recuperate before coming back in August.

