Raleigh cobra spotted on neighborhood porch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) — WRAL reports that the venomous zebra cobra has been spotted on a porch in the north Raleigh neighborhood, where officials have been searching.

WRAL’s cameras captured a striped snake crawling out of the siding of a house, onto the front porch of a home. Its hood was visible as it lifted its head to look around.

Animal Control officers are moving camera crews back, as they prepare to move in to capture the snake.

The cobra was seen on the porch of the same house as it was first spotted earlier this week -- the home of the man who called 911 to report the snake.

The venomous snake can spit multiple feet, making even a morning dog walk a scary task.

The zebra cobra was first reported as seen on Sandringham Drive in northwest Raleigh, according to a warning issued by police Tuesday at 1:30 a.m.

Overnight Tuesday, it was reportedly spotted again, but officials were not able to find or capture it.

