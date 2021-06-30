Pet of the Week: Puffin and MooMoo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s kitten season and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has two adorable little ones looking for a forever home.

Puffin and MooMoo are siblings that love hanging out together. Volunteers say they are both boys and about 3 months old.

The humane society says they can be adopted separately, but they do suggest adopting in pairs if you’re able. They say it makes it much easier for you because the kittens can keep each other company and tire each other out.

There are a lot of cats and kittens up for adoption right now at the shelter. You can fill out an application here.

