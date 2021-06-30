Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Puffin and MooMoo

Puffin and MooMoo are both boys and about 3 months old.
Puffin and MooMoo are both boys and about 3 months old.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s kitten season and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has two adorable little ones looking for a forever home.

Puffin and MooMoo are siblings that love hanging out together. Volunteers say they are both boys and about 3 months old.

The humane society says they can be adopted separately, but they do suggest adopting in pairs if you’re able. They say it makes it much easier for you because the kittens can keep each other company and tire each other out.

There are a lot of cats and kittens up for adoption right now at the shelter. You can fill out an application here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified

Latest News

Memphis is 9 weeks old and was in a litter with nine other kittens.
Saving Graces: Memphis
Griffin is an American bulldog/ husky mix.
Pet of the Week: Griffon
Aspen is one of a combined family of 9 kittens looking for a forever home.
Saving Graces: Aspen
Darbie is a 3.5 year old hound mix.
Pet of the Week: Darbie