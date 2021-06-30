Advertisement

Pennsylvania man facing murder charges in woman’s death

Randall Landry charged with murder
Randall Landry charged with murder(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police say a Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after a woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head at the Quality Inn on South Hughes Blvd. on Saturday, June 26th.

Investigators were called to the motel just after 10:30 am Saturday morning where they say they found 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel of Flinton, Pennsylvania unresponsive on a bed. Castel was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life threatening injuries, but later died.

Police say 52-year-old John Randall Landry was later charge with Castel’s murder, Landry was also served with a fugitive warrant out of Fauquier, Virginia.

Landry is being held on no bond for the murder charge and given a $100,000 dollar bond for the fugitive charge. Landry went before a judge for his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away

Latest News

ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Firework supplies running low ahead of July Fourth Holiday
Firework supplies running low ahead of July Fourth Holiday
CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car
CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car
Southeastern North Carolina getting second area code
Southeastern North Carolina getting second area code