Pennsylvania man facing murder charges in woman’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police say a Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after a woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head at the Quality Inn on South Hughes Blvd. on Saturday, June 26th.

Investigators were called to the motel just after 10:30 am Saturday morning where they say they found 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel of Flinton, Pennsylvania unresponsive on a bed. Castel was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life threatening injuries, but later died.

Police say 52-year-old John Randall Landry was later charge with Castel’s murder, Landry was also served with a fugitive warrant out of Fauquier, Virginia.

Landry is being held on no bond for the murder charge and given a $100,000 dollar bond for the fugitive charge. Landry went before a judge for his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

