Organization teaches students how to interact safely with police

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Students in summer school at Kinston High School had the unique opportunity to learn from a former deputy police chief about the best ways to interact with law enforcement Wednesday.

BJ Council, a black woman and former Deputy Police Chief in Durham, founded the program ‘You & 5-0,’ an organization that teaches students to be prepared and know their rights when they are involved in a traffic stop or for any other interaction they might have with law enforcement.

“The reason I did this was because of the black and brown community having these issues,” said Council.

Council explained, “Being a police executive, the concern was, what is it that they don’t know? One of the things, is [they] don’t know their rights or either understand how to safely exercise their rights.”

Council highlights lessons such as complying with officers, don’t run, and know your rights.

Council says she knows many black and brown families have had a talk, about how to act and react to law enforcement. She hopes the lessons she shares add to the conversations already being had at home.

“From like a young age, me and my mom have talked about it a lot,” said Artasia Gordon, who is taking summer classes. “She’s always just like, look, you’re growing up as a black child. Be respectful, comply. Yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, no sir.”

She said at the end of the day, the community and law enforcement have the same goal: to go home safely. That’s what she wants to make sure happens as much as possible.

