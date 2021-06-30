Advertisement

NCEL 06-29-21

NCEL 06-29-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot through Thursday; First Alert Weather Day Friday
MegaMillions 06-22-21
Megamillions 06-29-21
NCEL 6-29-21
NCEL 6-29-21
MEGAMILLION 6-29-21
MEGAMILLION 6-29-21