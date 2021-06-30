Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving to form the select committee after Senate Republicans...
House votes to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami.
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
New ramp will allow use of heavy equipment at collapse site