Kinston’s police chief officially retires; interim chief named

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer who rose to the top of his department has officially retired.

Today is the last day on the job for Tim Dilday at the Kinston Police Department.

Dilday started as a patrol officer in 1995 and was promoted to sergeant, captain, major, and then chief.

He took command of the police department in January of 2020, replacing Alonzo Jaynes.

Originally the city said Dilday would be leaving at the end of the year.

City Manager Tony Sears said Major Jenee Spencer is now interim police chief.

The next police chief will most likely be named by another city manager as Sears also announced he is leaving the city on August 13th for another job in Wilson.

