Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot through Thursday; First Alert Weather Day Friday

Heat indices near 100 until front brings relief Friday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build along the east coast through Thursday, pumping in plenty of heat and humidity. NC will have highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and possibly Friday as well, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will stay under 20% through Thursday. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night with isolated strong to severe storms possible. Most areas will receive 1-2″ of rain. The holiday weekend looks to see drier weather with a reduction in humidity and below average temperatures.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot. High 91°. Heat index: 102°. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: South-10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 90°. Heat index: 102. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. Rain chance: 90%. Highs mid to upper 80s. Winds SW 10-25 and gusty.

First Alert Weather Day Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday(WITN)

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday

Latest News

The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea
Heavy downpours will continue through noon Friday
First Alert Weather Day through noon Friday
Temps will struggle to exceed 60 this afternoon.
Record cool temps possible Wednesday