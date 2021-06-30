Advertisement

Grimesland teen faces multiple charges after home break-in

Johnny Daniels
Johnny Daniels(Pitt County jail)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland teen is facing half a dozen charges after a home break-in, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent out 4769 School Road at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a residential alarm call. When deputies arrived, they began their investigation and arrested 19-year-old Johnny Daniels, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also said that they found cocaine on Harris while he was being booked at the detention center.

Daniels is facing six charges, including felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Daniels is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $26,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
CDC moratorium still applies to North Carolina as state votes to end state moratorium.
Tenants still protected under CDC moratorium as last day of June ends state moratorium
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
School celebrates last day of summer school in a special way
School celebrates last day of summer school in a special way