Grimesland teen faces multiple charges after home break-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland teen is facing half a dozen charges after a home break-in, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent out 4769 School Road at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a residential alarm call. When deputies arrived, they began their investigation and arrested 19-year-old Johnny Daniels, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also said that they found cocaine on Harris while he was being booked at the detention center.

Daniels is facing six charges, including felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Daniels is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $26,000 secured bond.

