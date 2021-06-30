Advertisement

Ghost bike placed at site of cycling fatality

A ghost bike was set out to honor Rufus Lacy, a cyclist who was fatally hit by a car.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A ghost bike memorial was placed at the site where a cyclist was killed in Greenville.

The memorial was placed at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Peed Drive in memory of 48-year-old Rufus Lacy. Lacy was killed after being hit by car last Tuesday.

Steven Hardy-Braz, a local cycling advocate, was joined by other members of the community at the site of the memorial, and Hard-Braz talked about the importance of putting up the ghost bike.

“Every death lessens each of us. And I think having a memorial for Mr. Lacy recognizes that we’ve lost a person, a family is grieving and that these things are preventable,” Hardy-Braz said. “Like we talked about recently. We can design our roads to be safer.

Police say Alexander Dixon drove away from the scene and was later arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with driving while impaired, involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run involving death..

