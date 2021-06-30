Advertisement

Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A former municipal official in Florida who assured condo board members that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed has left his new job, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

Rosendo “Ross” Prieto is on a leave of absence from his temporary job with a contracting business that provides building services for the city of Doral, a city spokeswoman said in an email statement Wednesday. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South is located.

When he was a building official in Surfside in 2018, Prieto told members of the Champlain Towers South board that their condo building was sound. His assessment came a month after an engineering firm identified key structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs.

The Doral statement said Prieto works for a firm called C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services to governments. That firm notified Doral that Prieto was on a leave of absence, the statement said, with another person taking over on a temporary basis.

Efforts to reach Prieto by telephone and email since the Surfside condominium collapsed last week have not been successful. He left his Surfside job in November.

The Champlain Towers South collapse has left at least 16 people confirmed dead and 147 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving to form the select committee after Senate Republicans...
House votes to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami.
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
New ramp will allow use of heavy equipment at collapse site