Entire City of Washington power outage tonight at midnight

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An entire city here in Eastern Carolina will be in the dark later tonight.

The City of Washington says it will shut power off to all their customers at midnight to do necessary maintenance where the city gets all of its power from Duke Energy.

The outage will last until 5:00 a.m.

The city has been making courtesy calls to residents about the planned outage.

