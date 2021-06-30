Dietrich named head coach at Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (ECU) – Jason Dietrich, who has served as East Carolina’s pitching coach for the past two seasons, has been officially named the head baseball coach at Cal State Fullerton, according to an announcement by the Titans Director of Athletics Jim Donovan Wednesday afternoon.

Dietrich, who joined head coach Cliff Godwin‘s staff in August of 2019, helped the Pirates to a 44-17 overall record in 2021, the American Athletic Conference regular season title, NCAA Greenville Regional championship as the No. 13 National Seed and an appearance in the Nashville Super Regional.

His staff led The American in nine statistical categories including ERA (4.01), fewest runs allowed (264), opponent batting average (.239), saves (19), strikeouts looking (160), total strikeouts (626) and wins (44). On a national scale, they ranked among the top 40 in six pitching columns strikeouts per 9 innings (18th/10.5), strikeout to walk ratio (22nd/2.98), WHIP (24th/1.29), hits allowed per 9 innings (31st/8.06), shutouts (38th/five) and ERA (39th).

“Our P.I.R.A.T.E.S. family is super excited for Coach Dietrich in getting an opportunity to lead the Cal State Fullerton baseball program,” Godwin said. “We have been blessed to have him and his family be a part of our program for the past two years. He was not only a phenomenal pitching coach for us but also a great friend to me and our staff. We love Dietz and his family, and of course he will be missed, but we wish them nothing but the best!”

Dietrich’s 10-year coaching career at the Division I level also includes full-time stops at Oregon (2017-19), Cal State Fullerton (2013-16) an UC Irvine (2008-12).

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.