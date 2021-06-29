Advertisement

WHO AM I? Greenville police say chicken flew the coop

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services came across the friendly fowl in the 1000 block of Fleming Street.(Greenville Police Animal Protective Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help find the owner of a chicken after it flew the coup today.

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services came across the friendly fowl in the 1000 block of Fleming Street.

They say the unknown sex chicken is tan, brown, and black and didn’t have any ID on it when captured.

If you know where this bird lives, call Animal Protective Services at 252-329-4387.

