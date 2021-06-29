Advertisement

Washington County elementary school principal passes away

Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.(Washington County Schools)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school principal has passed away.

Washington County schools confirmed Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney has died. Her cause of death has not been shared.

Maloney was named Washington County Schools Principal of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year and had been at Creswell Elementary School since 2019. Before that, she was the principal at Pines Elementary School.

In a statement, the school district said “We all know that Ms. Maloney was a positive motivator who believed in our children and public education! We will miss her dearly.”

Dear WCS Staff, Students and Parents, This is Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr calling to share a heartfelt sympathy...

Posted by Washington County Schools NC on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Maloney was 57 years old. A visitation will be held Wednesday at Creswell Elementary School on South 7th Street from 2- 3 p.m.

