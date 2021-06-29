Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general foresees Afghan civil war as security worsens
FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York...
Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation