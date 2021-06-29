Advertisement

Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood

Zebra Cobra
Zebra Cobra(Raleigh Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A venomous cobra is on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department says an animal control officer responded to Sandringham Drive Monday at about 5 p.m. for a report of a snake on a porch.

Once on scene, the officer did not find the snake. An investigation determined the snake on the loose is a Zebra Cobra that was reported missing from a home in the area.

Officials are warning residents to call 911 immediately if they come across the snake, as it is venomous and could spit or bite if cornered.

