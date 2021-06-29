Advertisement

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington had struck down the moratorium as exceeding the CDC’s authority, but put her ruling on hold. The high court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place.

In a brief opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich’s ruling, but voted to leave the ban on evictions in place because it’s due to end in a month and “because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds.”

Also last week, the Treasury Department issued new guidance encouraging states and local governments to streamline distribution of the nearly $47 billion in available emergency rental assistance funding

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members also voted to keep the moratorium in place.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have ended it.

The eviction ban was initially put in place last year to provide protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Creswell Elementary School principal Jacqueline Maloney passed away.
Washington County elementary school principal passes away

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general foresees Afghan civil war as security worsens
FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York...
Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation