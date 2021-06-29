Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains that were discovered earlier this month in Greenville have been identified as a missing woman.

Greenville police say the remains found near Mulberry and Stonehenge Drive are that of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley. Brantley was reported missing in December.

Police say a person found the remains on June 18. Investigators say they are confident first responders searched the area where her remains were found numerous times.

Brantley was known to leave home for extended periods of time and suffered from possible cognitive impairments, according to police.

The remains of Vicky Brantley were found near Mulberry Lane and Stonehenge Drive. (Greenville police)

A cause of death has not been determined, but officers say an examination by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

