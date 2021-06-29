Advertisement

Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman

Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in Greenville.(Greenville police)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains that were discovered earlier this month in Greenville have been identified as a missing woman.

Greenville police say the remains found near Mulberry and Stonehenge Drive are that of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley. Brantley was reported missing in December.

Police say a person found the remains on June 18. Investigators say they are confident first responders searched the area where her remains were found numerous times.

Brantley was known to leave home for extended periods of time and suffered from possible cognitive impairments, according to police.

The remains of Vicky Brantley were found near Mulberry Lane and Stonehenge Drive.
The remains of Vicky Brantley were found near Mulberry Lane and Stonehenge Drive.(Greenville police)

A cause of death has not been determined, but officers say an examination by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
POLICE: Man dies after assault in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and muggy
NBPD kitten rescue
CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
Eddie Graham plans to announce his candidacy for the sheriff of Pasquotank County
Elizabeth City police detective to announce run for sheriff in Pasquotank County