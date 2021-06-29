Near Record Busy Start to Hurricane Season

The very active start to the 2021 hurricane season is showing no signs of slowing down. A strong tropical wave may develop into Tropical Storm Elsa over the holiday weekend. If Elsa does form before July 6th, it would be the earliest “E” storm formation ever recorded. The record is currently held by Edouard, which formed on July 6th of 2020. Last year we ended up with 30 named storms, the busiest year every recorded. Unfortunately, this year is shaping up be very active as well. We’ve already had 2 landfalling Tropical Storms: Claudette in Louisiana and Danny in South Carolina.

Elsa may form this weekend. (Jim Howard)

The National Hurricane Center will be watching a strong tropical wave as it heads towards the Caribbean Sea this coming weekend.