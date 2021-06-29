Advertisement

Man bitten by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach

By KSBW Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark.

What was supposed to be a day of snorkeling and crabbing for 35-year-old Nemenja Spasojevic took a terrifying turn.

Spasojevic felt something on the back of his right leg.

“It was very quick, almost like a mosquito bite. I felt a kind of a sharp pain and a little bit of a push,” Spasojevic said.

At first, he didn’t know what it was, until he came face-to-face with a great white shark.

At that point, he got to the beach as fast as he could and realized his wet suit was filling up with blood.

“Kind of the bulge of, a kind of liquid. And you open the sleeve and just like a pretty thick kind of blood, maybe like three quarter of a pint, like fall out,” Spasojevic said.

Limping and bleeding, Spasojevic called out to a fisherman for help.

“So, I yelled at the fisherman, ‘Hey, shark attack, shark attack!’ So, it took some time to get his attention but then once he saw me, I was, like, kind of dropped on the sand,” he said.

While the experience was scary, fortunately his injuries were not too serious.

Marilou Seiff, the executive director of Marine Science Institute, says the shark may have mistaken him for a marine mammal.

“We are not something that they seek out, but the more sharks that are in the area and they are slightly increasing in numbers,” Seiff said.

Spasojevic is just grateful the shark let go.

“The shark itself, like, I don’t know, it didn’t feel like a menacing or threatening, because, the bite was just like nip and let go. So, I never felt like it was a threat.”

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office says the shark is estimated to be between six and eight feet long.

The beach where it happened has been closed.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
POLICE: Man dies after assault in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave